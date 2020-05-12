The Broadway League announced Tuesday that all summer performances would be canceled. Productions will issue refunds for any tickets held for performances through Sept. 6.

The trade association for Broadway's New York and touring theater industry does not know when theaters in New York will be able to reopen, but confirmed cancellations through Sept. 6.

Ticket holders should expect an email regarding a refund or exchange of their purchase. If an email does not arrive by May. 18, The Broadway League recommends following up with the issuer of the ticket.

Broadway suspended performances on March 12 out of an abundance of caution regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Broadway League says the suspension put 31 productions on hiatus and canceled rehearsals for eight more.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued stay-at-home orders. The state will reopen some regions beginning May 15. The Tony Awards also postponed the theater honors.

Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement that they are eager to reopen Broadway, but only when it is safe for the performers, productions and theater guests.

"While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre -- behind the curtain and in front of it -- before shows can return," she said.

St. Martin added that the League has been in communication with Gov. Cuomo's office regarding when such a time may come.