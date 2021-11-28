Dozens of Broadway luminaries led a musical tribute to late lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim in New York's Times Square on Sunday.

Sondheim -- whose works included West Side Story, Into the Woods, Company, Follies and Sweeney Todd -- died Friday at the age of 91.

Produced by Erich Bergen, Sunday's event featured Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kathryn Gallagher, Erin Davie, Bryan Terell Clark and Lauren Patton.

The group sang Sondheim's classic song, "Sunday," from his stage musical, Sunday in the Park with George, and Miranda read from Sondheim's memoir, Look I Made a Hat.

"This felt like church," Bareilles told Variety after the event. "In his remembrance, we did what theater does best. We sang and raised our voices and came together in community."