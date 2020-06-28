The producers of the upcoming Broadway productions of American Buffalo and The Minutes say the stage shows will not open this year as planned.

Most theaters remain closed due to social-distancing practices implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"It is the intent to open these plays -- both powerful, funny and relevant dissections of Americana -- in the spring of 2021, on the exact dates they were scheduled to open in 2020," the producers said in a statement.

"However, we will only do so knowing that there are safeguards in place that will encourage audiences to return to the theater, and that our government will allow us to have gatherings of more than 500 people. We, the producing team, believe that a vaccine is essential as part of that process, and we are hopeful that progress will be made in that area to ensure that artists and theatergoers will return to support this vital element of our theatrical heritage: the American play."

David Mamet's American Buffalo and Tracy Letts' The Minutes are now slated to begin performances in March.

Casting is expected to be announced in the coming months.