Broadcasting legend Larry King died Saturday at a hospital in Los Angeles, his production company announced. He was 87.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from Era Media declined to give a cause of death, but he had been receiving treatment for COVID-19.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," the production company said.

King, who had Type 2 diabetes, had been hospitalized since late December, his family said earlier this month.

King is survived by his children Larry Jr., Chance and Cannon. Two of his children, Andy and Chaia, died in 2020.

This is a developing story.