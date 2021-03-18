Broad City's Ilana Glazer is going to be a mom.

The 33-year-old writer, actress and producer is expecting her first child with her husband, David Rooklin.

Glazer confirmed the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump.

"hi," she captioned the post, adding a baby emoji.

Glazer announced her pregnancy while discussing her new film, the horror thriller False Positive, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Wednesday.

In False Positive, Glazer plays Lucy, a woman hoping to have a child with her partner Adrian ( Justin Theroux ). The couple work with a fertility specialist, Dr. Hindle ( Pierce Brosnan ), but discover the clinic is not what it seems.

Glazer compared her real-life pregnancy to her character's experience in the film.

"I'm lucky; I'm in control, unlike our protagonist. I don't feel like I'm having the rug pulled out from under me in any way," she said.

Glazer also said she's surrounded by "amazing role models for pregnancy and parenthood."

"I'm not afraid to ask a billion questions," she said. "There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look -- the shoulda coulda wouldas that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I'm specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience."

False Positive will premiere June 25 on Hulu.

Glazer and Rooklin married in February 2017. Glazer is known for co-creating and starring with Abbi Jacobson in Broad City, which aired from 2014 to 2019 on Comedy Central.