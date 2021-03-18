HBO Max has ordered a two-part documentary series about late actress Brittany Murphy from Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions.

The series will explore the life, career and mysterious circumstances surrounding her death in 2009 at the age of 32.

The show will feature archival footage and new interviews with those closest to the Hollywood star.

Murphy's death was ruled an accident due to pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication. Her husband, screenwriter Simon Monkack, died five months later at the age of 39, fueling speculation and conspiracy theories about their deaths.

Cynthia Hill (Private Violence) is serving as director. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio and James Buddy Day are executive producing.

Murphy was best known for starring in Clueless, 8 Mile, Sin City, Girl, Interrupted and more.

"I agreed to do this film because I think it's a shame that Brittany's promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death. I think it's important to celebrate Brittany's talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon's deaths," Hill said in a statement.