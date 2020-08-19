A court filing from lawyers representing Britney Spears states the pop singer is "strongly opposed" to her father, Jamie Spears, returning to his role as her sole court-appointed conservator.

ADVERTISEMENT

The documents, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, state the "Toxic" and "...Baby One More Time" singer is "strongly opposed" to her father returning to his role "as conservator of her person."

The filings state the pop star "strongly prefers" that the role of conservator remain with Jodi Montgomery, a licensed conservator who took over from the elder Spears on a temporary basis in 2019 when the singer's father suffered from health issues. Andrew Wallet, who served as co-conservator alongside the elder Spears, resigned in March 2019.

Montgomery's conservatorship is scheduled to expire Aug. 22.

"Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent," the documents state.

Jamie Spears served as his daughter's conservator for more than a decade following a series of highly publicized mental health struggles in 2008. The position gives him control over issues including the singer's finances and medical decisions, as well as allowing him to control who she can see.

A remote hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.