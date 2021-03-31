Britney Spears has reacted to documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, stating that she has seen parts of it.

The singer commented on the popular release on Instagram Tuesday alongside a video of herself dancing to "Crazy" by Aerosmith.

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears explores Spears' conservatorship. The pop star was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, led by her father Jamie Spears. She has remained under the court-ordered guardianship since.

"My life has always been very speculated ... watched ... and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!" Spears said, tagging Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day," she continued.

Spears then gave her opinion on the documentary, which was released in February as part of The New York Times Presents series and is available on Hulu.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness !!!! Every day dancing bring my joy !!!" Spears said.

"I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness," she concluded.

Spears's attorney Samuel Ingham recently said that he will file a petition to request the court make Jodi Montgomery the permanent conservator for Spears.