BBC Two is developing new documentaries about singer Britney Spears and former zoo operator Joe Exotic.

The network said in a press release Wednesday that it will explore Spears' conservatorship battle and the #FreeBritney movement in the new film Britney.

Britney follows journalist Mobeen Azahar as he seeks to uncover the truth behind the legal conservatorship Spears was first placed under in 2008. Azahar will visit Spears' hometown of Kentwood, La., attend a court hearing, and speak to people close to Spears.

"I went to LA in search of the truth of how Britney Spears, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, ended up in a conservatorship," Azahar said. "I found myself in a world of lawyers, superfans and paparazzi and spent time with many of the people who've had a front row seat in Britney's life."

"This film taps into the energy of the #FreeBritney movement and questions the industry, fandom and the laws that facilitate conservatorships," he added.

Britney will air on BBC Two in the spring. The film follows The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears , another documentary about Spears' conservatorship that premiered in February.

BBC Two is also working on Louis Theroux: The Cult of Joe Exotic, a new film about Joe Exotic, aka The Tiger King, a former zoo operator and exotic animal breeder. Exotic was convicted in 2019 on 17 charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for hire, and is serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison.

Theroux, who first met Exotic while filming the 2011 documentary America's Most Dangerous Pets, will revisit Exotic's story in the new BBC Two film. Theroux will return to Oklahoma to speak to people from his original documentary, Exotic's team and other people close to the Tiger King.

"This is one of those quintessentially American stories, taking place in the heartland of Oklahoma, with a cast of characters almost too colorful and larger-than-life to be believed," Theroux said.

Theroux spent "eight or nine days" filming at Exotic's animal park in 2011 and revisited the footage during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It's extraordinary how much was there. Since then the story just got stranger and bigger, and in going back at the end of last year I uncovered a real-life drama that took me indirections I never could have expected," he said.

Exotic's story was previously explored in the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness, released in March 2020.