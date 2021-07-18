Pop music star Britney Spears said on Instagram she is taking a break from performing until after her father is removed as her conservator.

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!! I've done that for the past 13 years," the 39-year-old entertainer wrote Saturday.

"I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother [expletive] spa !!!! And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit!!!!"

Spears explained that her support system, including her family, has let her down by not helping her handle her own affairs.

But she also said she remains optimistic about the future, despite criticism she has been receiving online.

"All I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!!!! I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time!!!!" she said.

"if you don't like what you see, unfollow me!!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is!!!!"

The post has gotten about 1.6 million "likes" since it was posted.

Last week, Spears was granted a request to hire her own attorney as she seeks an end to her 13-year conservatorship.

Spears has said she was "extremely scared" of her father, Jamie, who has overseen her $60 million fortune since 2008.

The singer also has said the conservatorship "allowed my dad to ruin my life" because he forced her to work 70 hours a week while controlling her diet and other aspects of her life.

Framing Britney Spears, a documentary about the situation, debuted on Netflix in February.