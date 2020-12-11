Pop star Britney Spears has teamed up with the Backstreet Boys for a new upbeat dance song called "Matches."

The audio was released online Friday.

"Matches featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now!!!! I'm so excited to hear what you think about our song together !!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now!!!!" Spears tweeted.

The post included a photo of a nearly naked Spears lying in a desert with a chain near her.

The Backstreet Boys also celebrated the song's release on social media.

"What a GLORIOUS day it is... we've been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here! #Matches is out now on @britneyspears' Glory Deluxe," the band posted on Twitter.