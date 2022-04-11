Britney Spears announced on Instagram Monday she is pregnant again. This will be her third child and first with partner Sam Asghari.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old singer posted that she had gained back weight she lost to go on a vacation to Maui. She took a pregnancy test that turned out positive.

Spears also said that she would reduce her appearances to prevent paparazzi from snapping pictures of her pregnant.

She also spoke about perinatal depression she had with her two previous children -- Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline -- with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

"Women didn't talk about it back then," Spears wrote. "Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her ... but now women talk about it everyday."

Spears referred to Asghari as her husband in the post. The couple are engaged but have not officially wed yet.

In November, a judge ended the conservatorship under which Spears was restricted. Spears had said the conservatorship was forcing her to use an IUD.

Spears added that she plans to practice yoga every day during this pregnancy.