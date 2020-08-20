A British inventor who set out to create a more environmentally friendly ice cream truck broke a Guinness World Record when the food-dispensing vehicle was declared the world's fastest.

Guinness said Edd China broke the record for the world's fastest ice cream truck when he took it to a top speed of 73.921 mph at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, England.

China said he was inspired to build his own ice cream truck engine when he discovered some London boroughs had banned the vehicles due to their emissions.

The inventor said his ice cream truck originally had a Mercedes Sprinter diesel engine until he used his conversion kit to make it run on electricity.

China said he is hoping to make his conversion kit publicly available in the near future to allow ice cream trucks to continue their work without polluting the air.

China previously set six Guinness World Records for vehicle speeds, including a 2006 record for the worlds fastest office, which achieved a top speed of 87 mph.

The inventor said his next goal is to break the world record for the fastest motorized shopping cart, which currently stands at 70.4 mph.