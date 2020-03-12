Late wrestler David Smith will join the WWE Hall of Fame in April.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WWE confirmed Thursday that Smith, known as the British Bulldog and Davey Boy Smith, will be inducted April 2 ahead of WrestleMania 36.

The Class of 2020 also includes Dave Bautista, aka Batista, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Shawn Waltman, John "Bradshaw" Layfield, aka JBL, and Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, aka the Bella Twins.

The Class of 2020 will be inducted at a ceremony at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., that streams live on WWE Network. WrestleMania will take place days later, April 5 at Raymond James Stadium.

Smith and his cousin, Thomas Billington, aka Dynamite Kid, came to fame as the wrestling tag team The British Bulldogs. The pair debuted in WWE in 1984 and took the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 2.

Smith started competing as a solo wrestler in 1990, winning the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 1992 and other titles. He died at age 39 in 2002, while Billington died at age 60 in 2018.