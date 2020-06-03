Season 1 of Love Island: Australia is to air on Britain's ITV starting later this month.

The announcement was made Wednesday as most of England's film and TV productions remain shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Set in a luxury villa in Mallorca, the Australian version of the dating show is hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Eoghan McDermott.

"Playing the definitive game of love, the Aussie Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding romance. But as new bombshells arrive on the Island, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?" a press release said.

ITV announced in May that Season 7 of the British version of the show was being postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

"We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the well-being of everyone involved and that for us is the priority," Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV, said at the time.

"In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that's now out of the question. We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox."

The second season of the U.S. version of the series, which is broadcast on CBS, has been delayed because of the virus, as well.