Bringing Up Bates star Tori Bates is going to be a mom of three.

The 25-year-old television personality is expecting her third child with her husband, Bobby Smith.

Bates said Tuesday on Instagram that she is expecting a daughter. News of her pregnancy comes less than 10 months after the birth of her second child, son Kolter Gray. Bates and Smith also have a 2-year-old son, Robert Ellis, aka Kade.

"Two of the richest blessings God has given us in our first few years of marriage have been the priceless lives he has entrusted to us in our little boys, Kade and Kolter, and all the irreplaceable memories and moments He gives us both through them. Now we are so excited that He has given us a precious baby girl, Charlotte Raine, arriving in June 2021" Bates wrote.

"It has been such a joy watching Kade and Kolter's sweet little friendship grow, and we are just over the moon to think about how perfectly Charlotte will fit in with them," she added. "God us given us such incredible opportunity and blessing to bring up these little ones in a way that honors Him, and the potential that they will have to be a light to the world around them is amazing."

"It's going to be quite the adventure with these three little ones running around, and we couldn't be more excited!!!" Bates said.

Bates' siblings Carlin Bates and Zach Bates were among those to congratulate Bates and Smith in the comments.

"SOOOO EXCITED FOR Y'ALL! We can't wait to meet little Charlotte!" Carlin Bates wrote.

"Sooo happy for you guys!! these pics are stunning!! love you guys and can't wait till June to meet her!!!" Zach Bates and his wife, Whitney Bates, said.

Bates and Smith married in December 2017. The couple announced son Kolter's birth March 26 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the midst of uncertain times we are praising God for a safe delivery and a perfectly healthy baby boy. It amazes us how such a tiny life can create such an enormous new love in our hearts," Bates said.

"Kade is sooo ready to take care of his little brother - all he keeps saying is 'baby' and 'yay!' blowing him all the kisses he can through FaceTime," she added. "We cannot even imagine how much our hearts will swell when our little family is all back together again at home."

Bates is one of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates' 19 children. She and her family came to fame on the Up TV series Bringing Up Bates, which completed a ninth season in August.