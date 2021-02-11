Reality series Bringing Up Bates has been renewed for a 10th season.

Up TV said in a tweet Thursday that the show will return for Season 10 in April.

"Great news! @BringingUpBates season 10 premieres Thursday April 8th at 9 PM ET on UPtv!" the post reads.

Bringing Up Bates follows Gil and Kelly Bates and their 19 children. The series premiered in 2015 and completed its most recent season in August.

"With a family as big as the Bates, the relatable, big life moments are never-ending," UPtv vice president of content strategy and programming Hector Campos said in a statement to TV Insider. "We're thrilled to bring out viewers another season."

Up TV will air a special, Bringing Up Bates: A Bates Look Back, Thursday that revisits moments from the show's run.

In recent news, Alyssa Bates, 26, welcomed her fourth child, daughter Maci Jo, with her husband, John Webster, this week. Her sister Tori Bates, 25, is expecting her third child with Bobby Smith, while her sister Josie Bates, 21, is expecting her second with Kelton Balka.