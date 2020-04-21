Indie rock band Bright Eyes is back with new music.

The group released a single and lyric video for the song "Forced Convalescence" on Tuesday.

"Forced Convalescence" features Conor Oberst on vocals, Mike Mogis on electric guitar and Flea on bass, along with other musicians and a gospel choir.

"In the dark / At a distance / I see everything at once / Feel the wind / Through the window / And I'm overcome with love," Oberst sings.

Bright Eyes said in an instagram post Tuesday that the song calls to mind a "fever dream."

"The new single conjures a near-joyous sounding fever dream with help from a gospel choir," the band wrote.

"Forced Convalescence" is the second song to debut from Bright Eyes' forthcoming ninth studio album. The group released "Persona Non Grata," its first new single in nine years, in March.

Bright Eyes announced a new album and tour in January after signing with Dead Oceans. The tour is slated to begin May 14 in Spokane, Wash., but may be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bright Eyes released its most recent album, The People's Key, in 2011.