Indie rock band Bright Eyes is back with new music.

The group, fronted by singer and musician Conor Oberst, released the song "One and Done" on Tuesday.

"One and Done" features the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea on bass, Jon Theodore on drums and Miwi La Lupa on backing vocals. Suzie Katayama conducted the accompanying orchestra.

"One and Done" appears on Bright Eyes' forthcoming ninth studio album. The album will be the band's first since The People's Key (2011) and its first with its new label Dead Oceans.

Bright Eyes released a first single, "Persona Non Grata," from the album in March. The group followed up with the song "Forced Convalescence" in April.

Bright Eyes was slated to begin a tour May 14 in Spokane, Wash., but postponed the tour in April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.