Bright Eyes took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The indie rock band performed its song "Dance and Sing" during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Frontman Conor Oberst performed with a large group of live musicians, who also served as backup singers.

Bright Eyes consists of Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott.

"Dance and Sing" appears on Bright Eyes' album Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, released in August 2020. The album was the group's first in nearly a decade.

Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was also features the singles "Persona Non Grata," "Forced Convalescence," "One and Done" and "Mariana Trench."

Bright Eyes will resume its North American tour May 19 in Oklahoma City, Okla. The tour will end July 3 in Omaha, Neb.