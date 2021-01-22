Brie Larson will executive produce and star in a new drama series for Apple TV+, titled Lessons in Chemistry.

Larson will portray Elizabeth Zott who finds her dream of being a scientist put on hold in the early 1960s when women were expected to be housewives instead of working professionals. Zott finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab when she takes a job hosting a television cooking show.

Zott tries to teach overlooked housewives and the men who will listen more than cooking as she tries to return to her true love of science.

Lessons in Chemistry is based on the upcoming debut novel of author Bonnie Garmus. Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to the project.

Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich) is writing and executive producing. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan are executive producing with Larson and Grant through Aggregate Films.

Larson is best known for her roles as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Room and Just Mercy. She will next be seen in Captain Marvel 2, set for 2022.