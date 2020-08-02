Pro wrestler and television personality Brie Bella has confirmed she gave birth to her second child, a son.

"It's a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" Bella wrote on Instagram Sunday.

The message accompanied a photo of a tiny baby's fingers grasping Bella's and her husband Daniel Bryan's hands.

The couple tied the knot in 2014. They are also the parents of a 3-year-old daughter named Birdie.

Bella, 36, and her twin sister, Nikki, announced in January that they were both pregnant and their due dates were two weeks apart.

Nikki said in June she is expecting a boy, her first child, with her fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

Daniel Bryan, 39, also is a professional wrestler.