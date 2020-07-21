Actress, comedian and singer Bridget Everett will star in a new HBO series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network announced in a press release Tuesday that it ordered Somebody Somewhere, a new comedy series starring and executive produced by Everett, to series.

Somebody Somewhere is co-created by Hannah Bos (High Maintenance) and Paul Thureen. Bos and Thureen will executive produce with Carolyn Strauss, Patricia Breen, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary.

Jay Duplass directed the pilot episode in Chicago last year.

"As longtime fans of her live shows, we have been looking for the perfect way to showcase Bridget's many talents," HBO programming EVP Amy Gravitt said.

Somebody Somewhere is inspired by Everett's life growing up in Kansas. Everett plays Sam, a woman who is "a true Kansan on the surface" but secretly struggles "to fit the hometown mold."

"As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam's saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don't fit in but don't give up," an official synopsis reads.

Everett said making a show with HBO is a dream come true.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"As a born and bred Kansan, I'm thrilled to share some of the beauty and complexity of the place that I grew up," she said. "For as long as I can remember, I've dreamt of making a show on HBO."

Everett's TV credits include Inside Amy Schumer, Lady Dynamite and the HBO series Camping. She also appeared in the films Trainwreck, Patti Cake$ and Permission.