Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie are giving a behind-the-scenes look at the show's sets.

Coughlan and Jessie, who play Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton on the Netflix series, give a tour of the Season 2 sets in a video released Wednesday.

Coughlan and Jessie highlighted Will's Club, the gentlemen's club owned by boxer Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe), which Coughlan said is "based on a Las Vegas nightclub."

The pair also showed off Spoonlicker's, or Gunther's Tea Shop, and The Modiste, the clothing boutique owned and operated by Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale). Coughlan said Madame Delacroix plays a "huge" role in Season 2.

"We can't say too much, but I think people will be shocked by Madame Delacroix in Season 2," Jessie added.

Coughlan and Jessie ended their tour by showing Lady Danbury's (Adjoa Andoh) drawing room.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series of the same name. Season 2 is based on Quinn's book The Viscount Who Loved Me, which centers on Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for a wife.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 2 this month that teases a romance between Anthony (Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Season 2 will premiere March 25.