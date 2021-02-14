Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page is set to host next weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

The cast of the Netflix period romance recently was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble in a TV Drama and Page was singled out for a Best Actor in a TV Drama nomination.

"From Bridgerton to New York! Can't wait to see Rege-Jean Page host Saturday Night Live!" Netflix tweeted.

Page's other credits include Sylvie's Love, Mortal Engines, Roots and For the People.

Rapper Bad Bunny will provide the music for the Feb. 20 episode of SNL.