Phoebe Dynevor has landed her first role since the Netflix series Bridgerton.

The 25-year-old actress will star in the new Sky Original film The Colour Room, Sky confirmed in a tweet Wednesday.

Dynevor joins Matthew Goode in the new biopic about Stoke-on-Trent ceramic artist Clarice Cliff. Cliff, born in 1899, became one of the greatest Art Deco designers of the 1920s and '30s.

Dynevor will play Cliff, with Goode as Cliff's husband, Colley Shorter.

"I am so excited to be joining the cast of The Colour Room, especially in the role as one of the nation's most celebrated artists, Clarice Cliff," Dynevor said in a statement. "It's truly such an honor to take on such a remarkable character."

Sky shared a photo of Dynevor and Goode on set.

"Throwing pottery never looked so good. Here're the stars preparing for their roles in #TheColourRoom," the post reads.

The Colour Room is written by Claire Peate and directed by Claire McCarthy (The Luminaries). David Morrissey, Darci Shaw, Kerry Fox and Luke Norris co-star.

"The script is a beautifully written contemporary take on the 20th century, and I feel proud to be working with such a strong female team, both in front and behind the camera," Dynevor said.

The Colour Room will begin production this month in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham and will be released in theaters and on Sky Cinema later this year.

Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton on the Netflix series Bridgerton.