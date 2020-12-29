Bridgerton series creator Chris Van Dusen is celebrating the show's sense of "escapism."

Van Dusen and author Julia Quinn, who wrote the Bridgerton novels, discussed the Netflix series during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America.

Bridgerton is a period drama set in Regency-era London. Season 1 is largely based on the first novel, The Duke and I, which centers on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

On GMA, Van Dusen said the show recreates the sense of escapism he felt after first reading Quinn's novels on producer Shonda Rhimes' behest.

"The night after Shonda told me about these books, I took them home and I just, I devoured them. I really became obsessed with them. They had every element I always love," Van Dusen said.

"On top of everything, it was about escapism for me," he added. "Escapism was exactly what I was looking for, and I think it's what a lot of people are looking for today."

Van Dusen also addressed how Bridgerton features a diverse cast.

"We wanted modern audiences to relate to it and to see themselves onscreen, no matter who they were," he said.

In addition, Van Dusen said Bridgerton provides "modern commentary" about sexism and other social issues in society.

"I wanted there to be this running modern commentary about how in the last 200 years, everything has changed but nothing has changed, and I think that's true for both women and men," he said.

Bridgerton premiered Friday on Netflix. The series co-stars Jonathan Bailey, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel.