Netflix released a behind-the-scenes look at Bridgerton Season 4 on Friday. The video shows the filming of a masquerade ball that appears in Julia Quinn's novel An Offer and a Gentleman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bridgerton regulars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie and Golda Rosheuvel appear on the sets, wearing masks. Season 4 focuses on a romance between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), also seen in the video.

Each season of Bridgerton focuses on a new debutante season. Season 3 finally saw Penelope Featherington (Couglan) find love.

Netflix confirmed that Penelope has a baby in Season 4. They also confirmed Simone Ashley would return as Kate Sharma, the lead of Season 2.

Season 4 photos also show more of the masquerade ball, Shepperton Studios sets which took eight months to construct, and characters and costumes of Bridgerton.