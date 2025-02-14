Netflix released a behind-the-scenes look at Bridgerton Season 4 on Friday. The video shows the filming of a masquerade ball that appears in Julia Quinn's novel An Offer and a Gentleman.
Bridgerton regulars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie and Golda Rosheuvel appear on the sets, wearing masks. Season 4 focuses on a romance between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), also seen in the video.
Each season of Bridgerton focuses on a new debutante season. Season 3 finally saw Penelope Featherington (Couglan) find love.
Netflix confirmed that Penelope has a baby in Season 4. They also confirmed Simone Ashley would return as Kate Sharma, the lead of Season 2.
Season 4 photos also show more of the masquerade ball, Shepperton Studios sets which took eight months to construct, and characters and costumes of Bridgerton.
The announcement did not include a premiere date. Executive producer Jess Brownell serves as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen.
