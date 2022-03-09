'Bridgerton' Season 2 trailer shows Anthony search for true love
UPI News Service, 03/09/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of Bridgerton Season 2.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings.
The preview shows Anthony (Bailey) begin his search for a wife. He meets eligible newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) but begins to fall for her sister, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).
In addition, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) forms a plan to entrap Lady Whistledown, the anonymous author of a gossip newsletter, who was shown to be Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in Season 1.
"What happens with duty is in conflict with the heart's true desire? There is potential for a considerable scandal, indeed," an official description reads.
Netflix previously shared Season 2 photos featuring Anthony and Kate. The streaming service also released a teaser trailer that hints at Anthony and Kate's romance.
Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series, which takes place in Regency-era London. Season 2 adapts Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me.
