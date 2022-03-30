Netflix announced the cast of Queen Charlotte on Wednesday. Queen Charlotte is a spinoff of the hit series Bridgerton.

Netflix released photos of a read through held with the cast. Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuval, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will reprise their roles of Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton in the new series.

Queen Charlotte hosts the balls in which the Bridgerton siblings court their spouses in Bridgerton. The limited series is prequel about Charlotte's rise to power and relationship with King George (Corey Mylchreest).

India Amarteifo will play Young Queen Charlotte. Game of Thrones' Michelle Fairley plays Princess Augusta, young George's mother.

Newcomer Arsema Thomas plays Agatha Danbury as a young girl. Additional cast members include Sam Clemmett, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri and Hugh Sachs.

Shonda Rhimes writes, showruns and executive produces. Bridgerton director and frequent Shondaland director Tom Verica directs and executive produces. Bridgerton EP Betsy Beers is also an executive producer on Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton Season 2 premieres March 25. It focused on a new season of romance in Queen Charlotte's court.