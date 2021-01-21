Popular period drama Bridgerton will return for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix announced in a tweet Thursday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

"Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2!" the post reads.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series, which follows the titular Bridgertons, eight siblings living in Regency-era London. The first season is largely based on Quinn's book The Duke and I, which follows the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

Dynevor and Page discussed their characters' on-screen chemistry during an interview with Good Morning America in December.

The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in the Bridgerton series, centers on Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey on the show.

Bridgerton co-stars Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. Coughlan had nothing but praise for Andrews in a recent interview with GMA.

Bridgerton premiered Dec. 25 on Netflix and is projected to reach 63 million households in its first 28 days of streaming. The series is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.