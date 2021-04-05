Netflix is adding four actors to the cast of Bridgerton Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service said Monday that Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch and Rupert Young will appear in the new season.

Chandran will play Edwina Sharma, the younger sister of Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), while Conn will portray Mary Sharma, Kate's mother.

In addition, Lynch will play Theo Sharpe, while Young will portray Jack.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series. Season 1, based on Quinn's novel The Duke and I, centered on the romance between Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), while Season 2, based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, will follow Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) search for a wife. Kate (Ashley) is one of Anthony's love interests.

Netflix announced last week that Page won't return as Simon in Season 2.

"We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family," Netflix said in a notice from the unseen character Lady Whistledown.

Chandran appeared in the TV series Alex Rider, while Conn starred in the series Liar and The Deceived. Lynch appeared in the film Dunkirk, while Young played Sir Leon on Merlin.