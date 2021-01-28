Netflix has announced that period drama Bridgerton has become the streaming service's biggest series ever.

Bridgerton reached a record 82 million households in the show's first 28 days since it launched on Christmas Day. Netflix previously projected Bridgerton would reach 63 million households.

The show has made it into Netflix's Top 10 in every country except Japan and hit No. 1 in 83 countries including the U.S., U.K., Brazil, France, India and South Africa.

The novels the series is based on, from author Julia Quinn, have also reached the New York Times best seller list for the first time.

Netflix released on Twitter a video montage of fans dressing up as Bridgerton characters and performing a musical version of the series to celebrate the show's success.

Bridgerton, from series creator Chris Van Dusen and executive producer Shonda Rhimes , is set in Regency-era London. The first season, based on series novel The Duke and I, explores the romance between Daphne Bridgerton ( Phoebe Dynevor ) and Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

Bridgerton was recently renewed for a second season. The second book in the novel series, titled The Viscount Who Loved Me, follows Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton.