Production is underway on Bridgerton Season 3.

Netflix announced the news Wednesday alongside a video featuring Jonathan Bailey, Adjoa Andoh, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie and other cast members.

"I spy the makings of a new social season. By the looks of things, it would seem the third installment of Bridgerton is officially underway," the caption reads.

In addition, executive producer Shonda Rhimes announced that Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon have joined the cast of Season 3.

Francis will play Marcus Anderson, a charismatic presence who attracts the notice of certain matriarchs, with Phillips as Lord Debling, a genial lord with unusual interests, and Phoon as Harry Dankworth.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series of the same name. The show follows the Bridgertons and other families living in Regency-era London.

Season 3 will see Penelope Featherington (Coughlan) give up her crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and focus on finding a husband who will respect her independence as she continues to lead her double life as Lady Whistledown.

Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence in her search for a husband but must figure out what his true feelings for her really are. Meanwhile, Eloise has found a new friend in a very unlikely place.

Jess Brownell will replace series creator Chris Van Dusen as showrunner and executive producer in Season 3.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the new season.