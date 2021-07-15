Bridge and Tunnel will return for a second season on Epix.

The network announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the dramedy series for Season 2.

Bridge and Tunnel is created, written, directed and produced by Edward Burns. The series takes place in the early 1980s and follows a group of recent college grads as they pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island hometown.

Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell star.

Burns executive produces the series with his longtime producing partner Aaron Lubin and Lori Keith Douglas.

Production on Season 2 will begin in New York in the fall. The season is slated to premiere in 2022.

Burns is an actor, writer and producer who is also known for the series Public Morals and the films Summertime and Beneath the Blue Suburban Skies.