Rosario Dawson's series Briarpatch won't return for a second season.

Showrunner Andy Greenwald confirmed Thursday on Twitter that USA Network has canceled the series after one season.

"Hey, friends. Just wanted to let you know some disappointing news before you hear it from anyone else: BRIARPATCH isn't returning for another season at USA," Greenwald wrote. "Though I've known for months, it's still a bummer."

"We had an amazing story planned for S2 and I was lucky enough to work with the most amazing writers and crew, all of whom were itching to get back to work," he said. "I think we were going to do something special. And, hey, maybe we still will."

Greenwald said "anything's possible" for Briarpatch's future if people keep watching the show on demand. He said making the series was "the best experience" of his life.

"I am so fortunate. We got to tell our entire story, beginning to end, just as we intended. We got to finish production and post-production before this awful pandemic hit, shutting down our industry and so much else in the world. We got real giraffes!" Greenwald said.

Briarpatch was an anthology series based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name. The first season followed Allegra "Pick" Dill, an investigator searching for her sister's killer.

The series co-starred Jay R. Ferguson, Edi Gathegi, Brian Geraghty and Kim Dickens and premiered on USA Network in February.

Variety said Briarpatch received generally positive reviews but did not have a substantial audience. Season 1 averaged under 500,000 Live+Same Day viewers.

Dawson will play Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. She will also star in the upcoming film The Water Man, directed by David Oyelowo.