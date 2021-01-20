Singer-songwriter Brian McKnight -- dressed as a cricket -- was eliminated from The Masked Dancer on Fox Wednesday night.

"I'm sure I'm not the only quote-unquote 'celebrity' sitting at home watching these shows unfold, saying: 'How come I haven't gotten the call for this? Have people forgotten about me?'" McKnight told Variety. "So when you get the call you're like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna do The Masked Dancer!'"

Comedian Craig Robinson hosts the show, while Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale serve as judges.

"So sad to see this week's eliminated dancer go....however I must say my guessing was spot on," Abdul tweeted. "See you next week at 8/7c on @FOXTV for more #TheMaskedDancer, where the guessing will continue."

Tisdale posted: "THIS IS HOW WE DO IT! Cricket is the best #TheMaskedDancer."

Previously eliminated celebrities include activist/author Elizabeth Smart, rapper/actor Ice-T and TV personality Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Jeong is also a judge on The Masked Singer. Green competed on Season 4 of that show, but ultimately lost out to LeAnn Rimes.