Fox released the trailer for a two-part episode of The Simpsons on Thursday. "A Serious Flanders" airs Nov. 7 and 14 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.Brain Cox voices a debt collector who comes looking for Ned Flanders. Timothy Olyphant, Chris O'Dowd, Cristin Milioti, Jessica Pare and Joe Mantegna also guest star. Mantegna is a Simpsons regular as mafioso Fat Tony.The two parter is a parody of prestige TV. The trailer opens with a logo for Simpflix, instead of Netflix and somber music plays throughout.The story sees Simpson neighbor Flanders find a bag of money and donate it to an orphanage. The debt collector comes to reclaim it.The trailer shows Flanders running through the snow, Homer Simpson in gang attire, gunplay and a burning house. Flanders also appears to have a new love interest, voiced by Milioti.The Simpsons' first two-parter was the Season 6 cliffhanger and Season 7 premiere "Who Shot Mr. Burns?" The Simpsons is now in its 33rd season and renewed through Season 34.