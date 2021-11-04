Fox released the trailer for a two-part episode of The Simpsons on Thursday. "A Serious Flanders" airs Nov. 7 and 14 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

Brain Cox voices a debt collector who comes looking for Ned Flanders. Timothy Olyphant Jessica Pare and Joe Mantegna also guest star. Mantegna is a Simpsons regular as mafioso Fat Tony.

The two parter is a parody of prestige TV. The trailer opens with a logo for Simpflix, instead of Netflix and somber music plays throughout.

The story sees Simpson neighbor Flanders find a bag of money and donate it to an orphanage. The debt collector comes to reclaim it.

The trailer shows Flanders running through the snow, Homer Simpson in gang attire, gunplay and a burning house. Flanders also appears to have a new love interest, voiced by Milioti.

The Simpsons' first two-parter was the Season 6 cliffhanger and Season 7 premiere "Who Shot Mr. Burns?" The Simpsons is now in its 33rd season and renewed through Season 34.