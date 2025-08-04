Bachelor in Paradise star Brian Autz has teased the $500,000 twist that clearly shocked the Season 10 cast members.

In a preview of the next episode, Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer explains to the cast how the strongest couples will have a chance to win $500,000.

The announcement left jaws on the floor, and Brian teased what fans can expect to see during the Thursday, July 31 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-hosted by Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.

"The money situation becomes interesting because people begin to act very differently when money comes into the situation," Brian revealed.

He added how some people became "very different" due to the financial incentive on the show.

As for his own romance with Parisa Shifteh, which has been a little rocky on the show, Brian said, "Parisa and I go through a lot of highs and a lot of lows."

"It continues to build us -- but a lot of highs and a lot of lows," he added, "which bring us together in an interesting way."

In the preview of the Bachelor in Paradise episode airing on Monday, August 4, Jesse tells the cast that everything is going to change.

"And this is when it does," Jesse announces.

"This year, we are raising the stakes. The strongest and the most deserving couples are going to be faced with a life-changing opportunity: the possibility of leaving Paradise with half a million dollars."

Newcomer Allyshia Gupta notes how this "changes the game completely" for everyone.

"With money involved, it could corrupt some of the relationships," Allyshia teases. "I'm excited to see the phony ones that start ripping apart at the seams."

Brian is then shown telling Parisa that she's "smothering" him.

"I don't want to keep forcing something, like, what did I do?!" Parisa cries to the Bachelor in Paradise cameras.

Kat, meanwhile, accuses Jonathon Johnson of telling Lea Cayanan one thing and telling everyone else another.

And the drama apparently doesn't stop there.

Brian accuses Jeremy Simon of not being with Bailey Taylor Brown for the right reasons after Jeremy had expressed missing Susie Evans and regretting her elimination.

"I can turn this upside down tonight!" Brian boasts in a confessional.

As for the actual strongest couple in Paradise at the moment, Spencer Conley and Jess Edwards appear to face a challenge.

Spencer vents to the cameras about how other couples are probably going to target them.

