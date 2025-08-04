The announcement left jaws on the floor, and Brian teased what fans can expect to see during the Thursday, July 31 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-hosted by Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.
"The money situation becomes interesting because people begin to act very differently when money comes into the situation," Brian revealed.
He added how some people became "very different" due to the financial incentive on the show.
As for his own romance with Parisa Shifteh, which has been a little rocky on the show, Brian said, "Parisa and I go through a lot of highs and a lot of lows."
"It continues to build us -- but a lot of highs and a lot of lows," he added, "which bring us together in an interesting way."
In the preview of the Bachelor in Paradise episode airing on Monday, August 4, Jesse tells the cast that everything is going to change.
"And this is when it does," Jesse announces.
"This year, we are raising the stakes. The strongest and the most deserving couples are going to be faced with a life-changing opportunity: the possibility of leaving Paradise with half a million dollars."
Newcomer Allyshia Gupta notes how this "changes the game completely" for everyone.
"With money involved, it could corrupt some of the relationships," Allyshia teases. "I'm excited to see the phony ones that start ripping apart at the seams."
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW