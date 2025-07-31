"I was in that [bird] outfit for eight hours. I was really upset about it," Brian told co-hosts Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile with a laugh during the July 31 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Brian said once all the guys agreed to lean into their performances, the party was a blast. He said he wanted to win the competition to defend his title of being the best dancer and also to have some "in-depth conversations" with Parisa off-camera.
While celebrating his victory, Brian apparently didn't consider his favorite color to be a worthy topic during his alone time with Parisa.
"She said in an interview, 'I was just trying to be playful and he snapped at me,'" Serena recalled to Brian. "That is kind of how it reads watching it as a viewer, so can you provide more context?"
Brian replied, "Yeah. Honestly, I've chosen one but I really don't have a favorite color. It depends on the time of year, the season and what outfit I'm wearing."
"But I was in this outfit... I don't want to be in," Brian repeated. "I was in this outfit for eight hours, it's raining, I'm sweaty, I'm exhausted, it's two in the morning, and it's literally a full moon -- the stars are incredible."
Brian shared how he and Parisa had an oceanfront view with a pool and a hot tub.
"There were, like, five bedrooms and five showers. There were two kitchens and an elevator in the place. We're sipping champagne," he recalled, "and I just want to sit in the pool and have a romantic moment and just have simple conversation and be left alone."
Brian therefore admitted he was "fiery with the camera crew and production" that evening.
Joe had predicted that the show wanted to film Brian and Parisa talking in the pool but Brian was ready for them to leave.
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
"Yeah, and I'm always respectful to the production crew and things like that, but I was like, 'Listen, it's two in the morning. You guys have got to get out of here. We only have six hours together,'" Brian shared.
But Brian said he and Parisa had a conversation for the cameras and his favorite color was Parisa's "opener" in the pool.
"She was like, 'So what's your favorite color?' And I'm like, 'I'm not doing this! I'm not doing this. I'm not doing this.' And then she started crying!" Brian admitted.
"And then I was like, 'Oh my god, what did I do?' It was a lot of what I was doing preemptively with the camera crew and stuff like that, that created that [reaction from me]."
Brian said Parisa apologized to him in the moment, which made him feel even more.
"She was like, 'I was just trying to have a fun conversation. I'm sorry.' And I was like, 'I shouldn't have reacted that way. I shouldn't have. I just really wanted to embrace the scenery and all of the amenities that we have here, to enjoy them,'" Brian confessed.
"We've also had very in-depth conversations [by this point] about our families, and we already know a lot about each other. And the opener is, 'What's your favorite color?'"
ADVERTISEMENT
Brian laughed and said, "That was it, man! I was just like, 'I'm not doing this. I'm not doing this.' And she got upset about it, which then I felt bad for, because I didn't think she would react that way."
But Brian insisted that he immediately calmed down and settled down, which prompted Parisa to ask where those emotions had come from.
"And we do move beyond it. We end up having a great night. That's over with, the camera crew leaves, me and her talk, we're in the pool, and we have a sick time in the hot tub. We'll just leave it at that," Brian teased, suggesting the pair had been intimate.
"We're drinking champagne, we're having a charcuterie board, and we take full advantage of the VIP suite."
Brian said he and Parisa "ended up having a wonderful night" and they got over their little tiff.
However, the next morning, Parisa was shown telling her girlfriends that she wished she and Brian hadn't won the "Birds of Paradise" competition because a night in the VIP suite "ruined" their relationship.
When asked if he and Parisa were on the same page that morning, Brian confessed, "I think we were. I do."
Brian confirmed there were lingering frustrations over that color conversation but they did get past it.
"100 percent," Brian noted. "I was like, 'Don't worry, they're not going to use that [argument] for the show,' and she was like, 'They're definitely going to use that for the show!'"
Brian joked about how he was being "insanely naive" at the time.
"It's literally all they used," Joe quipped.
"There was definitely some residual frustration and resentment from that moment," Brian clarified. "But that night that we had was an incredible night."