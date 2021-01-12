Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are making their relationship Instagram official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 47-year-old actor and 35-year-old professional dancer confirmed dating rumors Monday with a kiss photo on Burgess' Instagram account.

The picture shows Green holding Burgess' face as they kiss on a balcony in a tropical locale.

"HIM," Burgess captioned the photo, adding a lipstick kiss emoji.

DWTS' Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Emma Slater were among those to show their support for the couple in the comments.

"Here we go! Can I follow B now?" Chmerkovskiy wrote.

"Can't wait to meet him!! so happy for you guys!" Slater said.

Green had shared a photo from the same locale on New Year's Day this month. Green and Burgess have been vacationing in Hawaii.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Happy New Year to everyone!! Let's all find the connection to love and togetherness again :)," Green captioned the post.

Green discussed his romance with Burgess during an interview with Access Daily on Saturday.

"It's all going really well right now. It's early on so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously," the star said.

"She's an amazing woman. She's super responsible, she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. I feel blessed right now," he added.

Green confirmed his split from his wife, actress Megan Fox, on his podcast in May after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair have three sons together, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Fox has since started dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The couple went Instagram official in July.