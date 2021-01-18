Bri Springs had an awesome one-on-one date with Matt James that resulted in the bachelorette receiving a rose on The Bachelor's 25th season. Bri is a 24-year-old communications manager from Owatonna, MN. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SEASON 25 BACHELORETTES ANNOUNCED! MEET ALL OF MATT JAMES' LADIES! (PHOTOS) Bri enjoyed the first one-on-one date of the season with Matt. The pair enjoyed a day driving through the mud on ATVs, followed by a hot tub session and fancy dinner that evening. As Bri and Matt got to know each other better, they realized they had a lot in common, and Bri insisted she's ready to settle down and be somebody's wife. Matt told the cameras Bri has a lot of the qualities he wants in a partner and was someone he'd like to spend more time with. And Bri hoped her connection with Matt would only get stronger. ABC teased that Bri "is really something special," and it appears Matt has already come to that conclusion on his own. Until viewers can watch Matt and Bri's love story continue on The Bachelor, let's learn a little bit about the brunette beauty right now. Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Bri Springs. Bri Springs is very proud of her achievements Bri now works for a high-profile social media company. Given her professional life is intact, Bri says she's now ready to focus on her personal life and find the guy of her dreams. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SPOILERS: WHO DID MATT JAMES PICK AND END UP WITH? WHAT HAPPENS ON THE 2021 SEASON OF 'THE BACHELOR' (SPOILERS) Bri didn't have your typical upbringingBri's mother is Persian and white-passing, and her father is Black. Her mother got pregnant at age 13, and Bri's parents separated before she was born. Bri was therefore raised by a single mom and her grandmother, and she grew up feeling like she was her mother's priority. Bri said the women in her life made many sacrifices to give her the best shot at a successful future. Bri therefore says she has always outworked everyone around her, knowing nothing in life is promised or guaranteed. The Bachelor bachelorette is cool as a cucumber and doesn't lack confidence Bri describes herself as very laid-back and doesn't get embarrassed easily. Bri says she is always the alpha in her relationships but would love to find someone who can challenge her and keep life interesting and exciting. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Bri is an outdoors girl and certainly not a homebodyThe bachelorette rarely spends a weekend indoors. She enjoys hiking, hanging out at the park or going to nearby beaches. Bri's dream is to live in Kauai and live the island life, eating nothing but sushi all the while swimming in the ocean and hiking. The Bachelor bachelorette has two tattoosBri's tattoos are of a wave on her left wrist and another on her right rib cage that reads "thirteen" in Farsi. Bri wants her future husband to fill in the holes in her heartBri said she learned during quarantine that her mother was pregnant with a fiance and planned to start a family that Bri didn't feel she was physically a part of. "There was a moment in time where I don't feel like I have a home to go home to anymore, now that my mom has her home and her family. Where is my home? Where is my family?" Bri has shared. Bri has somewhat of a relationship with her father, but he was apparently absent for most of her life and she spent a lot of time waiting around for him. "I always gravitated towards friends with large families. That's what I want for myself and a relationship, is that one person I can feel like, 'This is my family,'" Bri has said. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!