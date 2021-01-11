Bri Springs survived Night 1 and received a rose from The Bachelor star Matt James, so she will continue on Matt's journey to find love. Bri is a 24-year-old communications manager from Owatonna, MN. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SEASON 25 BACHELORETTES ANNOUNCED! MEET ALL OF MATT JAMES' LADIES! (PHOTOS) Bri revealed her mother is Persian and white-passing and her father is black. Her parents apparently separated before she was born and so Bri was raised by a single mother. Bri told Matt that she wants a love story unlike what she saw in her childhood, and after speaking with the Bachelor, she said she could picture getting engaged to him and marrying him down the road. ABC has teased that Bri "is really something special," so maybe Matt will come to determine that on his own. Matt has said he's looking for a woman who is selfless, honest and compassionate, adding that those qualities can be found in women of all shapes, sizes and races. So will Bri fit the bill? Until viewers can watch Bri and Matt get to know each other better, let's learn a little bit about The Bachelor bachelorette right now. Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about Bri Springs. Bri Springs didn't have your typical upbringingBri was raised by her mother and grandmother who made many sacrifices to give her the best shot at a successful life. Bri therefore says she has always outworked everyone around her, knowing nothing in life is promised or guaranteed. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' SPOILERS: WHO DID MATT JAMES PICK AND END UP WITH? WHAT HAPPENS ON THE 2021 SEASON OF 'THE BACHELOR' (SPOILERS) The Bachelor bachelorette is very proud of her achievementsBri now works for a high-profile social media company. Given her professional life is intact, Bri says she's now ready to focus on her personal life and find the guy of her dreams. Bri is apparently cool as a cucumber and doesn't lack confidenceBri describes herself as very laid-back and doesn't get embarrassed easily. Bri says she is always the alpha in her relationships but would love to find someone who can challenge her and keep life interesting and exciting. Bri is an outdoors girl and certainly not a homebodyThe bachelorette rarely spends a weekend indoors. She enjoys hiking, hanging out at the park or going to nearby beaches. Bri's dream is to live in Kauai and live the island life, eating nothing but sushi all the while swimming in the ocean and hiking. The brunette beauty has two tattoosBri's tattoos are of a wave on her left wrist and another on her right rib cage that reads "thirteen" in Farsi. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!