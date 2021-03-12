A California brewery broke a Guinness World Record when they used a catapult to launch a keg a distance of 438 feet.

The Sierra Nevada Brewing Company said it took on the Guinness record for the farthest distance thrown by a trebuchet, a type of catapult that features an extra long arm, and they selected a "Big Little Thing" keg to comply with the record's requirement that the projectile weigh at least 44 pounds.

"They are not full of any beer," said Terance Sullivan, brand manager and official lever-puller for the trebuchet, told KHSL-TL. "We didn't want to sacrifice any beer. Beer is for drinking so we loaded them up with water."

Officials said the company wanted to do something big to celebrate the release of the Big Little Thing IPA.

"When we launch a beer we have live sampling or bring the beer to music festivals and other events," Sierra Nevada communications director Robin Gregory said. "But obviously with COVID, we can't do that."

The third launch with the trebuchet launched a keg a distance of 438 feet, enough to beat the previous record of 253 feet.