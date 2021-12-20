Brett Eldredge took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 35-year-old country music singer performed his song "Mr. Christmas" on Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

The pre-taped video shows Eldredge perform at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during a show on his Glow Live tour in November. The stage was decorated with a holiday tree.

"Mr. Christmas" is the title track from Eldredge's holiday album of the same name, released in October. The album is Eldredge's second holiday album after 2016's Glow.

Mr. Christmas also features the original song "Feels Like Christmas" and versions of holiday favorites like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town."

Eldredge said in an interview with Billboard this month that he plans to continue making Christmas albums.

"I hope to do 10 more Christmas albums. I would love to do even 40 more years of this. I like stepping into that role as a guy who can deliver joy, because it also gives me great purpose. I just want to brighten somebody's day."

Eldredge was forced to cancel two shows on his Glow Live tour last week after testing positive for COVID-19.