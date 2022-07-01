Rock icon Bret Michaels is thanking his fans for support after he was hospitalized for an "unforeseen medical complication" this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michaels' health emergency forced him to cancel his planned appearance with his band Poison in a joint concert in Nashville, along with fellow artists Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett

"I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight," Michaels, 59, tweeted Thursday. "I'm working on being back 100% very soon."

Michaels, who has Type 1 diabetes, underwent kidney surgery in 2014 and an operation to repair a congenital hole in his heart in 2011.

The latter condition was discovered when he was hospitalized after suffering a mini-stoke in 2010.