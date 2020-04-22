Bret Michaels, dressed as a banana, splits from 'Masked Singer'
UPI News Service, 04/22/2020
Rocker Bret Michaels -- dressed as a banana -- got the boot from Season 3 of Fox's The Masked Singer competition series Wednesday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
Michaels posted a video on social media after the show aired.
"I just want to say how awesome it is to be standing right here on the good side of the dirt, talking to you all. This marks the 10th anniversary of my brain hemorrhage," he said, referring to the life-threatening health crisis he suffered in 2010. "I am grateful for every day. I hope this finds you healthy and safe."
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.