Brent Faiyaz has joined forces with Drake for a new song titled "Wasting Time."

The track, released onto YouTube Wednesday, was produced by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes.

"If you're going to waste your time/ Then waste your time with me/ You can have all the space/ More than you need/ It's no pressure girl/ If you got time to waste/ Waste it with me," Fiyaz sings during the chorus.

The single's artwork features cartoon versions of Fiyaz and Drake that pay homage to Williams' 2006 solo album, In My Mind.

Faiyaz last released the album Sonder Son in 2017 and is set to release a new album titled Make It Out Alive.

Drake last released the album Scorpion in 2018 and will release new album Certified Lover Boy in 2021. The project will contain the single "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk.