Toronto International Film Festival will honor Brendan Fraser with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for his role in Darren Aranofsky's The Whale. The film will premiere at the event, which runs from Sept. 8 to 18.

Brendan Fraser gives a performance of staggering depth, power, and nuance in The Whale," Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF said Monday. "This former Torontonian has been an action star, a screen comic, and a romantic lead. We're thrilled to welcome him home as the actor behind one of the finest performances of the year."

The Whale follows Fraser as an obese English teacher, who is trying to connect with his estranged teen daughter. It is based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter, who also wrote the screenplay. It co-stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins and Samantha Morton. The film will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, just ahead of TIFF.

The 53-year-old actor, whose career spans more than 30 years, is known for his roles in The Mummy films, George of the Jungle, Gods and Monsters, Crash, School Ties and Encino Man.

Fraser was to play villain Firefly in HBO Max's Batgirl film, alongside Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, but the movie was canceled.