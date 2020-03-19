The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum Brenda Song is celebrating the show's 15th anniversary.

The 31-year-old actress marked the occasion in an Instagram post Wednesday, the 15th anniversary of the sitcom's premiere.

Song played London Tipton on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, which had a three-season run on the Disney Channel from 2005 to 2008. The series co-starred Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Ashley Tisdale, Phill Lewis and Kim Rhodes.

Song shared a still from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody that shows London, Cody Martin (Cole Sprouse), Zack Martin (Dylan Sprouse) and Maddie Fitzpatrick (Tisdale) screaming.

"My actual reaction when I just read that it's the 15th anniversary of the premiere #thesuitelifeofzackandcody!! That's insane! I've never felt so old. Hahaha. Such an incredible life changing time. Miss you gang!" she captioned the post.

Adrian R'Mante, who portrayed Esteban Ramirez, also marked the anniversary on Instagram.

"Believe it or not, 15 years ago today my life changed forever! Our very first episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody aired on Disney Channel March 18, 2005 and all of our lives would never be the same," the actor wrote. "I am very proud to say that this entire cast has gone on to do great things. Happy 15 years!"

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody was followed by the sequel/spinoff The Suite Life on Deck, which aired for three seasons from 2008 to 2011. The series also starred Song, the Sprouse twins and Lewis, along with Debby Ryan and Doc Shaw.

